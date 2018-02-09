

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) reported that it has made a strong start to 2018 financial year, with a continuing positive performance in the Industrial business, offset by a slightly weaker performance in Medical. Against a weaker comparative, first-quarter revenue of 78.7 million pounds, was 41% ahead of the prior year period. Group sales volume were 1,051 tonnes being 30% ahead of the prior year.



Jakob Sigurdsson, Chief Executive of Victrex, said: 'Victrex has made a strong start to 2018. If the strength in our Industrial business continues to offset weakness in Medical, it could offer a limited degree of upside potential to expectations, although it remains very early in the year and our underlying momentum is broadly unchanged from the second half of 2017. Our priorities for 2018 are to remain focused on driving growth, on cost efficiency and to show further progress in our Polymer & Parts strategy.'



