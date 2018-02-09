Stockholm, February 9, 2018



INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on February 16 at 10.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen and CFO Thomas Larsson present the INVISIO 2017 full year and fourth quarter results.



The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the interim results followed by a Q&A session.



The interim report will be published the same day at 8.30 a.m.



Phone number for the conference: To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.



Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942 Denmark: +45 35 15 81 21 UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411 Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 2018 France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57 Switzerland: +41 (0)22 567 5751



Confirmation code: 8785399



Webcast To follow the presentation via the web, please use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z77nsoe5



For additional information, please contact: Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications Mobile: + 45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Mobile: + 45 5372 7733 | E-mail: tdl@invisio.com



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ) INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and work effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.



Attachment:

