Feb 9, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announce that trading in Admicom Oyj shares (short name: ADMCM) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Technology sector. Nasdaq First North is a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) aimed towards emerging growth companies and is operated by Nasdaq Nordic exchanges, including Nasdaq Helsinki. Admicom is the 6th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 1st listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018.



Admicom, founded in 2004, is a Finnish pioneer in software development and a comprehensive software and accounting services provider. Admicom offers a cloud-based ERP solution called Adminet for construction, building services engineering and manufacturing companies. Adminet streamlines operations and increases competitiveness for small and medium-size enterprises by automating routine work. Admicom has a track record of fast and profitable growth. Over 90 % of the company's revenue consists of recurring billing. Admicom's revenue has risen to EUR 8.1 million on average by 37 % per annum in 2012-2017, with EBITDA rising to 36 %. Admicom operates in three Finnish cities: Jyväskylä, Vantaa and Tampere - and has over 90 employees, most of whom are also shareholders of the company. For more information: www.admicom.fi



"A key motive for our First North listing was to improve our company recognition and let the public know what we do. That target has already been reached thanks to lot of positive media attention resulting in over 2800 new shareholders. We also succeeded well in our second goal of engaging and motivating employees, having approximately 2/3 of our staff involved in our company as investors. Our listed share and the capital raised in our IPO will open new opportunities for growth. We are excited and proud to continue the trend of SaaS-businesses emerging into First North and welcome all new shareholders to Admicom's story," says CEO Antti Seppä of Admicom.



"We would like to extend a warm welcome to Admicom which is an interesting addition to our First North market. We congratulate Admicom on the successful completion of its IPO and look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.



Admicom Oyj has appointed Merasco Oy as its Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm



