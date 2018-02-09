Vantaa, Finland, 2018-02-09 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 9 February 2018 at 9.30 am (EET)



The Board of Directors of Cramo Plc resolved to continue the incentive plan for key employees



The Board of Directors of Cramo Plc has approved to continue the current share-based incentive plan for the Group key employees. The aim of the plan is to continue aligning the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the Company in the long term, to retain the key employees at the Company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on earning and accumulating the Company's shares.



The new Performance Share Plan 2018 includes one discretionary period, calendar year 2018. The discretionary period will be followed by a two-year vesting period, after which any earned reward will be paid out to the participants. The Performance Share Plan 2018 is directed to approximately 70 people. The participant's participation in the plan is made contingent upon their participation in the One Cramo Share Plan.



The potential reward of the discretionary period will be based on the Cramo Group's Earnings per Share (EPS) and the Cramo Group's Return on Equity (ROE). The rewards to be paid on the basis of the discretionary period 2018 correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 245,000 Cramo Plc shares (including also the proportion to be paid in cash).



The potential rewards from the discretionary period 2018 will be paid partly in the Company's shares and partly in cash in 2021. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the participant. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a participant's employment or service ends before the reward payment.



A member of the Group Management team must hold 50 per cent of the net number of Shares given on the basis of the Plan, until his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of Shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service in a company belonging to the Group continues.



