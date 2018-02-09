

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) announced a trading and finance update for the period 1 October 2017 to 8 February 2018. The Group reported continuing high footfall, robust trading through the period. During the first quarter, the Group completed lettings, renewals and rent reviews totalling 7.7 million pounds, achieving rental levels ahead of ERVs at 30 September 2017. At 31 December 2017, space with a rental value of 2.9 million pounds was under offer.



Total EPRA vacancy increased over the quarter by 0.3% to 6.3%, following the completion in December of a number of refurbishment schemes. Excluding larger schemes, EPRA vacancy at 31 December 2017 was 2.8%, in line with the Group's ten-year average. Of this, 0.7% was under offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX