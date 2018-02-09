sprite-preloader
Change in Stora Enso's Financial Dates in 2018

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Exchange Release

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2018

The publication date for Stora Enso Oyj's Half-year Report for January-June 2018 has been changed to Friday 20 July 2018, instead of the previously announced Tuesday 24 July.

Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper on global markets. Our aim is to replace fossil-based materials by innovating and developing new products and services based on wood and other renewable materials. We employ some 25000 people in more than 35 countries, and our sales in 2016 were EUR 9.8 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

For further information, please contact::
Hanne Karrinaho
Head of Financial Communications
tel. +358-2046-21446

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen-Sainio
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358-40-763-8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/change-in-stora-enso-s-financial-dates-in-2018,c2449161


© 2018 PR Newswire