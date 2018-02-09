Change in Stora Enso's Financial Dates in 2018

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The publication date for Stora Enso Oyj's Half-year Report for January-June 2018 has been changed to Friday 20 July 2018, instead of the previously announced Tuesday 24 July.

Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper on global markets. Our aim is to replace fossil-based materials by innovating and developing new products and services based on wood and other renewable materials. We employ some 25000 people in more than 35 countries, and our sales in 2016 were EUR 9.8 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

