Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Stora Enso Oyj

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Stora Enso Oyj has decided to convene the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 March 2018.

Notice to the Annual General Meeting



Notice is given to the shareholders of Stora Enso Oyj to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 28 March 2018 at 4 p.m. Finnish time at Marina Congress Center, Katajanokanlaituri 6, Helsinki, Finland. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting will commence at 3 p.m. Finnish time.



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be conducted in the Finnish language. Simultaneous translation will be available in the meeting room into the Swedish, English and, when relevant, Finnish languages.



A. Matters on the agenda of the AGM



At the AGM, the following matters will be considered:

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

3. Election of persons to confirm the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

4. Recording the legality of the meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

6. Presentation of the annual accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report for the year 2017

- CEO's report

7. Adoption of the annual accounts

8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend

The Board of Directors proposes to the AGM that a dividend of EUR 0.41 per share be distributed for the year 2017.

The dividend would be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend payment, 3 April 2018, are recorded in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy or in the separate register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB for Euroclear Sweden registered shares. Dividends payable for Euroclear Sweden registered shares will be forwarded by Euroclear Sweden AB and paid in Swedish crown. Dividends payable to ADR holders will be forwarded by Citibank N.A. and paid in US dollars.

The Board of Directors proposes to the AGM that the dividend is paid on or about 10 April 2018.

9. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability

10. Resolution on the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that the annual remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors be increased by approximately 3 percent and be paid as follows:

Board of Directors

Chairman EUR 175000 (2017: 170000)



Vice Chairman EUR 103000 (2017: 100000) Members EUR 72000 (2017: 70000)





The Shareholders' Nomination Board also proposes that the annual remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors be paid in Company shares and cash so that 40% will be paid in Stora Enso R shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf from the market at a price determined in public trading, and the rest in cash. The shares will be purchased within two weeks from the publication of the interim review for the period 1 January 2018 - 31 March 2018 or as soon as possible in accordance with applicable legislation. The Company will pay any costs and transfer tax related to the purchase of Company shares.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes further that the annual remuneration for the members of the Financial and Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Sustainability and Ethics Committee be correspondingly increased by approximately 3 percent and be paid as follows:

Financial and Audit Committee

Chairman EUR 20600 (2017: 20000)



Members EUR 14400 (2017: 14000)

Remuneration Committee

Chairman EUR 10300 (2017: 10000) Members EUR 6200 (2017: 6000)





Sustainability and Ethics Committee

Chairman EUR 10300 (2017: 10000) Members EUR 6200 (2017: 6000)

11. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that the Board of Directors shall have nine (9) members.

12. Election of Chairman, Vice Chairman and other members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that of the current members of the Board of Directors - Anne Brunila, Jorma Eloranta, Elisabeth Fleuriot, Hock Goh, Christiane Kuehne, Richard Nilsson, Göran Sandberg and Hans Stråberg be re-elected members of the Board of Directors until the end of the following AGM and that Antti Mäkinen be elected new member of the Board of Directors for the same term of office.

Mikael Mäkinen has announced that he is not available for re-election to the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that Jorma Eloranta be elected Chairman and Hans Stråberg be elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Antti Mäkinen, LL.M., born 1961, Finnish citizen, has a strong business background in the banking and financial sector and since May 2017 acts as the CEO of Solidium Oy. Previous working experience includes several leading management positions within Nordea Corporate & Investment Banking, most notably as Head of Corporate Finance in Finland, Head of Strategic Coverage unit and as Co-Head for Corporate & Investment Banking, Finland (2010-2017). Prior to this Mäkinen acted as CEO of eQ Corporation and its main subsidiary eQ Bank Ltd. (2005-2009). Mäkinen is a Board member of Rake Oy and acts as chairman or a member of the shareholders' nomination boards of several listed companies. He is independent of the company, but not independent of the company's significant shareholders due to his position as the CEO of Solidium Oy.

All candidates and the evaluation regarding their independence has been presented on the company's website storaenso.com/agm.

13. Resolution on the remuneration for the auditor

The Board of Directors proposes to the AGM that remuneration for the auditor be paid according to an invoice approved by the Financial and Audit Committee.

14. Election of auditor

On the recommendation of the Financial and Audit Committee, the Board of Directors proposes to the AGM that PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy be elected as auditor until the end of the following AGM. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has notified the company that in the event it will be elected as auditor, Samuli Perälä, APA, will act as the responsible auditor.

The recommendation of the Financial and Audit Committee is available on the company's website storaenso.com/agm.

15. Decision making order

16. Closing of the meeting

B. Documents of the AGM

The proposals for decisions relating to the agenda of the AGM and this notice are available on Stora Enso Oyj's website at storaenso.com/agm. Stora Enso Oyj's annual accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report for 2017 will be published on Stora Enso Oyj's website storaenso.com/investors/annual-report during the week commencing on Monday 26 February 2018. The proposals for decisions and the other above-mentioned documents will also be available at the AGM. Copies of these documents and of this notice will be sent to shareholders upon request. The minutes of the AGM will be available on Stora Enso Oyj's website storaenso.com/agm from Wednesday 11 April 2018 at the latest.

C. Instructions for the participants in the AGM

1. Shareholders registered in the shareholders' register

Each shareholder, who is registered on Friday 16 March 2018 in the shareholders' register of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy, has the right to participate in the AGM. A shareholder, whose shares are registered on his/her personal Finnish book-entry account, is registered in the shareholders' register of the company.

A shareholder, who is registered in the company's shareholders' register and who wants to participate in the AGM, must register for the AGM no later than on Thursday 22 March 2018 at 12 noon Finnish time by giving a prior notice of participation. Such notice can be given:

a) on the company's website: storaenso.com/agm b) by telephone: +358 204 621 245 c) by regular mail: Stora Enso Oyj, Legal Department, P.O. Box 309, FI-00101 Helsinki.

When registering, a shareholder shall notify his/her name, personal identification number, address, telephone number and the name of any assistant or proxy representative and the personal identification number of any proxy representative. The personal data given to Stora Enso Oyj will be used only in connection with the AGM and with the processing of related registrations.

The shareholder or his/her authorised representative or proxy representative shall at the meeting venue, if required, be able to prove his/her identity and/or right of representation.

2. Holders of nominee-registered shares

A holder of nominee-registered shares has the right to participate in the AGM by virtue of such shares, based on which he/she on the record date of the AGM, Friday 16 March 2018, would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders' register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The right to participate in the AGM requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been temporarily registered into the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy no later than on Friday 23 March 2018 by 10 a.m. Finnish time. As regards nominee-registered shares this constitutes due registration for the AGM.

A holder of nominee-registered shares is advised to request without delay necessary instructions regarding the temporary registration in the shareholders' register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the AGM from his/her custodian bank. The account management organisation of the custodian bank will temporarily register a holder of nominee-registered shares, who wants to participate in the AGM, into the shareholders' register of the company at the latest by the time stated above.

Further information on these matters can also be found on the company's website storaenso.com/agm.

3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney

A shareholder may participate in the AGM and exercise his/her rights at the AGM by way of proxy representation. A proxy representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at the AGM. If a shareholder participates in the AGM by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares in different securities accounts, the shares in respect of which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the AGM. Proxy templates are available on the company's website storaenso.com/agm.

Any proxy documents should be delivered in originals to Stora Enso Oyj, Legal Department, P.O. Box 309, FI-00101 Helsinki before the last date for registration. Alternatively, a copy of the proxy may be sent to agm@storaenso.com, in which case the original shall be presented at the meeting.

4. Shares registered in Euroclear Sweden AB

A shareholder with shares registered in Euroclear Sweden AB's Securities System who wishes to attend and vote at the AGM must:

(i) be registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Friday 16March 2018.

Shareholders, whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, in order to be eligible to request a temporary registration in the shareholders' register of Stora Enso Oyj maintained by Euroclear Finland, request that their shares are re-registered in their own names in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, and procure that the nominee sends the above-mentioned request for temporary registration to Euroclear Sweden AB on their behalf. Such re-registration must be made at the latest by Friday 16 March 2018 and the nominee should therefore be notified well in advance before said date.

(ii) request temporary registration in the shareholders' register of Stora Enso Oyj maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. Such request shall be submitted in writing to Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Tuesday 20 March 2018 at 10 a.m. Swedish time.

This temporary registration made through written request to Euroclear Sweden AB is considered a notice of attendance at the AGM.

5. ADR holders

ADR holders intending to vote at the AGM shall notify the depositary bank, Citibank, N.A., of their intention and shall comply with the instructions provided by Citibank, N.A. to each ADR holder.

6. Other information

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 25 of the Finnish Companies Act, a shareholder who is present at the AGM has the right to request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the AGM.

On the date of this notice to the AGM the total number of Stora Enso Oyj A shares is 176351210 conferring a total of 176351210 votes and the total number of R shares is 612268 777, conferring a total of at least 61226 877 votes. Each A share and each ten (10) R shares entitle the holder to one vote. Each shareholder shall, however, have at least one vote.

Photo of Antti Mäkinen is available at https://storaenso.emmi.fi/l/ZBS2P6XN_qfX

For further information, please contact:

lrika Lilja,

EVP Communications,

tel. +46-72-221-9228

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio,

SVP, Investor Relations,

tel. +358-40-763-8767



