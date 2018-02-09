IntechOpen celebrates Open Access academic research of women scientists

IntechOpen, the first native scientific publisher of Open Access books, is seeking contributors for its upcoming "IntechOpen Women in Science 2018" Book Collection. The program aims to support women scientists worldwide whose academic needs include quality assurance, peer-review, fast publishing, collaboration among complementary authors, immediate exposure, and post-publishing citation reporting.

"We've created a platform where women who make significant contributions to sciences can publish their findings in a way that gives their work immediate international exposure," said Alex Lazinica, IntechOpen CEO, co-founder and scientist. "The ultimate goal of any researcher is to share a discovery for the benefit of humanity. We want women to get the recognition they deserve for playing an important role in scientific leadership, while at the same time answering the academic community's needs for fast publishing in an Open Access environment where access to knowledge is open to all."

Applying for the "IntechOpen Women in Sciences 2018" Open Access Book Collection

Women scientists can apply for one book topic, either as an editor or with co-editors, in any scientific category. The applications will be evaluated by The Women in Science Book Collection Committee, led by Viktorija Zgela, Academic and Institutional Liaison at IntechOpen, and the company's Editorial Advisory Board.

The Call for Applications opens Feb. 11, 2018 to coincide with the International Day of Women in Science. The deadline for submission is International Women's Day on March 8, 2018.

Applicants can submit proposals at www.intechopen.com/women-in-science, and must submit the following: name; affiliation; position; year in which PhD was obtained, contact details, overview of the proposed book -- tentative title; five keywords; short description of the proposed topic; and CV as an attachment.

Submitted proposals will be sent to designated members of the IntechOpen Editorial Advisory Board who will evaluate proposals based on the following parameters: the proposal's originality, the topic's relation to recent trends in the corresponding scientific field, and significance to the scientific community. Applicants will be notified about acceptance status within a month.

Founded in 2004, IntechOpen, the first native scientific publisher of Open Access books, provides a collaborative environment for peer-reviewed scholarly content and book publishing of academic research, giving scientific thinking its home. The scientific community of editors, authors, funders and librarians worldwide benefit from open access research dissemination, ensuring faster spreading and advancement of scientific knowledge.

