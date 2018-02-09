Medicover: Year-End Report January-December 2017

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Fourth Quarter
- Revenue increased by 15.2% to €152.7m (€132.5m). Organic revenue grew by 12.6%.
- Operating profit amounted to €7.8m (€3.9m), representing an operating margin of 5.1% (2.9%).
- Net profit amounted to €9.2m (€1.7m), which represents a net profit margin of 6.0% (1.3%).
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €17.3m (€7.3m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share (EPS) was €0.067 (€0.008).
- EBITDA increased by 28.1% to €14.6m (€11.4m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.6% (8.6%).
Full Year
- Revenue increased by 16.7% to €580.2m (€497.3m). Organic revenue grew by 14.5%.
- Net profit amounted to €20.2m (€6.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 3.5% (1.3%).
- EBITDA increased by 24.2% to €55.0m (€44.3m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 9.5% (8.9%). Excluding IPO costs expensed, EBITDA increased by 27.5% to €56.5m a margin of 9.7%.
- Number of members increased by 15.2% reaching 1,024K members at 31 December 2017 (889K). Number of lab tests increased by 7.8% reaching 124.0m (115.0m) for the year.
- The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2017 financial year.
With this release, Medicover also announces another investment of €4.1m into MaxCure, which in addition to the €2.6m in January will bring Medicover's holding to 30.5%.
REVENUE AND EARNINGS
€ millions (€m)
Q4 2017
Q4 2016
Growth
FY 2017
FY 2016
Growth
Revenue
152.7
132.5
15%
580.2
497.3
17%
Operating profit
7.8
3.9
100%
28.8
17.6
64%
Operating profit margin, %
5.1%
2.9%
5.0%
3.5%
Net profit
9.2
1.7
N/M
20.2
6.5
211%
Net profit margin, %
6.0%
1.3%
3.5%
1.3%
Earnings per share, €
0.067
0.008
N/M
0.157
0.046
241%
Diluted earnings per share, €
0.067
0.008
N/M
0.157
0.045
249%
EBITDA1
14.6
11.4
28%
55.0
44.3
24%
EBITDA margin, %1
9.6%
8.6%
9.5%
8.9%
[1] For Alternative Performance Measure definitions and reconciliations, refer to note 11
