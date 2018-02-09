Selligent Relaunches as Selligent Marketing Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, California and BRUSSELS, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

World's Most Advanced Natively Integrated Marketing Cloud Sets the Standard for B2C Marketing Automation

Selligent is today announcing that the company has relaunched as Selligent Marketing Cloud. Selligent Marketing Cloud sets a new standard in B2C marketing automation as the world's most advanced natively integrated marketing platform. Built on a single code base, Selligent Marketing Cloud features a flexible data architecture, artificial intelligence capabilities and a customer data platform (CDP) making it the obvious choice for brands looking to switch from outdated marketing cloud offerings assembled inorganically through corporate acquisition. Selligent Marketing Cloud focuses on the relationship marketer, and prioritizes consumer data with a universal consumer profile designed to provide the most insights and the deepest relevance in every action.

"Our company relaunch marks the culmination of several major strategic initiatives to deliver the new standard in marketing automation, offering brands a competitive alternative to marketing cloud leaders that have lost their focus," said John Hernandez, CEO Selligent Marketing Cloud. "The product release delivers the most powerful, data-focused platform including advanced AI, the most robust Customer Data Platform and the most intuitive interface available. This marks the beginning of an accelerated go-to-market strategy, launching new market-leading advancements now and into the future."

The relaunch announcement is timed with a major product update, which offers powerful new functionality for brands and their agency partners.

Selligent Cortex Artificial Intelligence - Purpose-built for marketing, Selligent Cortex delivers AI-driven recommendations across channels including web and email.

Customer Data Platform - Core to data-driven marketing strategies, the Customer Data Platform (CDP) provides a marketer-managed consumer data repository that keeps data organized and secure, feeding real-time marketing initiatives across channels.

Mobile Geo-location - Driving in-moment marketing messages, mobile geo-location services provide geofencing and beacon capabilities to send real-time messages based on current location.

UX/UI Makeover - Selligent Marketing Cloud features a new User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX), which makes the platform more intuitive and streamlines many processes and tasks.

"Selligent Marketing Cloud offers a market-leading solution for brands, and is well positioned to overtake outdated and disjointed marketing cloud offerings," said Rich Lawson, Selligent Marketing Cloud's Chairman and CEO of HGGC, the company's principle investor. "The highly experienced new leadership team and the significant advancements of the new product release is a recipe for extreme growth. Brands are looking for a partner that understands marketing automation deeply and focuses on consumer insights the way that they do - Selligent Marketing Cloud is their answer."

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a marketing automation platform that enables B2C brands to engage consumers across all critical channels. Built for the relationship marketer, Selligent Marketing Cloud is the only marketing cloud built on a single code base, featuring artificial intelligence and a Customer Data Platform with a universal consumer profile at the core of every action.

More than 700 brands across retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services rely on Selligent Marketing Cloud's proven platform. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 agency partners and resellers, Selligent Marketing Cloud serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.



