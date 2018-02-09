

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) on Friday reported 12 percent growth in its earnings before taxes or EBT for the fiscal year 2017, while revenues grew over 15 percent.



The Group's EBT for the year rose about 12 percent from last year to 163 million euros, while EBT margin was 4.6 percent.



Revenue for the year increased 15 percent from the prior year to around 3.57 billion euros.



The company noted that the IT group showed double-digit growth rates across all four quarters of 2017.



'We were able to keep up our excellent momentum throughout the year, which also enabled us to compensate extraordinary items to the amount of EUR4.5m, which had a positive effect on earnings in the previous year,' Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO of Bechtle AG, said.



'At the same time, we continued to invest in numerous strategic projects to further develop our top-notch position in the European IT market,' Olemotz added.



Bechtle will publish its full, audited financial statements for the 2017 fiscal year on Friday, 16 March 2018.



