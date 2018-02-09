

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that its loss for fiscal year 2017 narrowed to $1.21 billion or $58 per share from $1.94 billion or $93 per share in the prior year.



The underlying profit of $356 million, compared to loss of $496 million in the prior year. The result was positively impacted by an improvement in Maersk Line excluding Hamburg Süd of $905 million compared to 2016, in the low end of the latest guidance, which stated an improvement of around US$1 billion.



Revenue for the year grew to $30.95 billion from last year's $27.27 billion.



For 2018, A.P. Moller - Maersk expects an underlying profit above last year's $356 million, and earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA in the range of $4.0 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to $3.5 billion reported in the previous year.



A.P. Moller - Maersk believes, that within the next 3-5 years, it should be as easy to ship a container across the world as it is today for consumers to send a parcel.



