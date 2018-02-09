Plastics manufacturer Victrex reported a very strong start to the year, with industrial sales led by consumer electronics to offset slightly weaker performance from medical customers. First quarter revenue of £78.7m was up 41% on the prior year as sales volumes increased 30% to 1,051 tonnes, though the comparative period was quite weak. Chief executive Jakob Sigurdsson said: "If the strength in our industrial business continues to offset weakness in medical, it could offer a limited degree of ...

