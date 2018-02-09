

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa (V) said that it agreed to acquire Fraedom, a Software-as-a-Service technology company providing payments and transaction management solutions for financial institutions and their corporate customers.



Fraedom has been a Visa partner for nearly ten years, and its technology underlies Visa IntelliLink Spend Management, a core platform for Visa's commercial and small-business clients.



The transaction, which is subject to the customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first-quarter of 2018.



