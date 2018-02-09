Nokian Tyres Selected Again as One of the Most Sustainable Companies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Nokian Tyres was once again selected as one of the most sustainable companies in the world. The company received the Bronze Class distinction in the Auto Components category of the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook 2018, which was published last week. RobecoSAM is an expert on sustainability whose annual assessment is considered to be a particularly reliable and comprehensive report of how sustainability is implemented in companies around the world.

This year, Nokian Tyres also received the Industry Mover award. The award is given to the company that has achieved the industry's largest improvement in its sustainability performance compared to the previous year.

Nokian Tyres' excellent progress was already noticed last year when the company significantly improved its performance in Dow Jones' sustainability assessment, scoring nearly twice as high as the industry average, and was rated as the most sustainable tyre manufacturer in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

"We have been doing determined work in many areas of sustainability and managed to implement it as a natural part of our global functions. It feels great to receive recognition for our long-term efforts. Such feedback inspires us to continue on the path that we have chosen and encourages us to work even harder on sustainability", says Teppo Huovila, who is responsible for sustainability at Nokian Tyres.

Significant achievements in reducing CO2 emissions

As a manufacturer of premium tyres, Nokian Tyres wants to set an example as a responsible company that aims for sustainable growth. The company has specified several sustainability goals for 2020, including reducing the rolling resistance of its tyres by 7%, thereby creating a decrease of 500 million kg in CO2 emissions from traffic by 2020. This goal was met last year well before the target time along with the goal to reduce CO2 emissions from production by 20%.

Nokian Tyres has also set a goal to audit all of its major rubber processor partners and eliminate all landfill waste from production. In Nokia, 100% of production waste is already being recycled and, in Vsevolozhsk, the recycling rate is nearly 90%. Learn more about Nokian Tyres' work on sustainability.

RobecoSAM evaluates more than 2,000 publicly traded companies annually in terms of economic, social and environmental sustainability. For this year's Sustainability Yearbook, the company reviewed companies from 60 different industries in 43 countries. Read more about the RobecoSAM Sustainability Yearbook 2018.

