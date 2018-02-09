Der betreuende Spezialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) hat den folgenden ersten Boersenpreis festgestellt:
The specialist ODDO Seydler Bank AG (SEYFR) issued the following first price:
Emittent/Issuer: Dermapharm Holding SE
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8
WKN: A2GS5D
Kuerzel/mnemonic: DMP
Erster Preis/First price: 28,00
