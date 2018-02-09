Marimekko Corporation, Press Release, 9 February 2018 at 10.30 a.m.



Marimekko's revamped flagship store in Stockholm opens its doors today, 9 February 2018. The store is located in a main shopping area in the city centre at Norrmalmstorg 4.



The revamp was designed by Marimekko's shop design team, based on the store concept created for Marimekko by the international Pentagram design agency. The central idea of the concept is a cheerful and colourful Marimekko home with a variety of worlds and atmospheres. In the flagship store, the Marimekko lifestyle opens up its full panoply - on display is a diverse range of Marimekko fashion, homewares, bags and accessories.



"Our aim is to offer better service and an ensemble that is even more inspiring for customers. In the constantly changing retail environment, we want our stores to be a place where our customers around the world can have meaningful visual and emotional experiences. We have in recent years focused efforts on creating a holistic customer experience as well as on enhancing customer service and the staff's expertise in our stores," says Päivi Paltola, Chief Marketing Officer of Marimekko.



Marimekko is also constantly developing its digital service and multichannel business with the aim of creating a more seamless customer experience between online shopping and bricks-and-mortar stores.



The Stockholm store is Marimekko's first flagship store outside Finland that is based on the new concept. Other stores where the concept has been applied include recently-opened Marimekko stores in Oslo, Bangkok, Melbourne and Shanghai. Altogether there are some 160 Marimekko stores around the world.



