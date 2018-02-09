FTSE 250 real estate investment trust Shaftesbury said on Friday that it has seen continuing high footfall and "robust" trading in the period from 1 October 2017 to 8 February 2018. In a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting later in the day, the company said occupancy levels remain high, while leasing activity remains strong. During the first quarter, lettings, renewals and rent reviews totalled £7.7m, achieving rental levels ahead of estimated rental values at 30 September 2017. ...

