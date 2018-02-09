sprite-preloader
09.02.2018 | 10:19
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, February 9

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 8 February 2018

Name of applicant:Fidelity Special Values PLC
Name of scheme:General Corporate Purposes
Period of return:From:09 August 2017To:08 February 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:480,000 ordinary shares of 5p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):N/A
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):N/A
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:480,000

Name of contact:Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01737 837320

