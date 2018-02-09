On February 7, 2018, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc. shall be delisted and that the delisting will take effect no later than on March 29, 2018.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the last day of trading will be on, March 9, 2018.



Short name: IMNP ---------------------------- ISIN code: US45254C2008 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 032838 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.