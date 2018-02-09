Dance to the Rhythm of Shanghai -- the 6th Shanghai International Ballet Competition will take place in August

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/-- The Organizing Committee of Shanghai International Ballet Competition (SIBC) announced on February 8th that the 6th SIBC will take place at Shanghai International Dance Centre from August 3rd to 11th, 2018, and the registration is open to dancers around the globe from now on until 24:00 May 31st, 2018 (Beijing time). The amount of Grand Prix Award for this year is USD 50,000. 2018 SIBC's slogan is "Dance to the Rhythm of Shanghai".

The competition jury for the 2018 SIBC will consist of internationally recognized personalities of the dance world. The competition is divided into two groups: Junior Division for dancers aged 15 to 18 and Senior Division for dancers aged 19 to 26. Participants shall enter the competition either as soloists or in couples/pas de deux. Effective from today, dancers could register online at SIBC's official website: www.shanghaiibc.cn. To find out the rules and regulations and schedules, please visit SIBC official website.

The Grand Prix Award for this year's competition has increased from USD 30,000 to USD 50,000 for the winner.

Prize amounts for Senior Division medalists are: one Gold Medal for Male and one Gold Medal for Female (USD 15,000 each); one Silver Medal for Male and one Silver Medal for Female (USD 11,000 each); one Bronze Medal for Male and one Bronze Medal for Female (USD 7,000 each);

Prize amounts for Junior Division medalists are: one Gold Medal for Male and one Gold Medal for Female (USD 10,000 each);one Silver Medal for Male and one Silver Medal for Female (USD 7,000 each); one Bronze Medal for Male and one Bronze Medal for Female (USD 4,000 each);

Additional prizes include one Best Choreography Award, USD 4,000; one Jury Special Award, USD 3,000; one Best Couple/Pas de Deux Award, USD 1,500 each; and three Special Acknowledgement Awards, USD 1,000 each.

Xin Lili, Chairman of Shanghai Dancers' Association and well-known ballet artist, stated that raising the amount of Grand Prix Award is to attract more talents to participate and present a feast for eyes with their stunning performances. In order to discover and foster ballet promising stars both home and abroad, professional institutes like Shanghai Ballet would offer the winners opportunities to take part in performances or further their studies, and create more platforms to show their talents.

As one of the cultural and artistic landmarks in Shanghai, the newly-built Shanghai International Dance Center officially opened in the second half of 2016. In August this year, the 6th SIBC will be held in this artistic architecture. In addition to this competition, it will be home to a variety of events and activities, such as Opening & Closing GALA, Forum, Master Class and Summer Camp. Ballet contestants and students all over the world shall have the chance to interact with top-class ballet masters face to face, whereas ballet professionals could communicate and exchange ideas on ballet teaching, creation, performance and development.

To share the exciting moments of SIBC with ballet lovers, the Organizing Committee will organize a series of featured activities to the public like "You are the Ballet Ambassador" auditions, "Top of Shanghai, Capture the Moments" photo shooting and "Shanghai Service" volunteer recruitment. Contestants might have the chance to take part in video shootings like "Date with Shanghai", "Dancing in Shanghai" and "Bloom in Shanghai".