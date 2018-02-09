Hero MotoCorp to be the Title Sponsor of the T20 Tri-Nation Cricket Tournament in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI, February 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tournament to Feature Three Subcontinental Cricketing Giants - India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

In keeping with its long-term commitment to the promotion of sports, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, today further extended its support to the game of cricket by becoming the Title Sponsor of a T20 Tri-Nation tournament - Hero Nidahas Trophy.

To be held in Sri Lanka fromMarch 6-8, the series is being organized to celebrate the country's 70 years of independence.

The tournament will feature three strong teams from the sub-continent - India, Bangladesh and the host nation, Sri Lanka. The trophy will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will be called Hero Nidahas Trophy.

Synonymous with some of the marquee sports events globally, Hero MotoCorp has for long had a steadfast commitment towards promoting various disciplines of sports including cricket, golf, football and field hockey.

New Delhi headquartered Hero MotoCorp has been associated with cricket for over two decades. The Company was one of the Global Partners of the International Cricket Council. It is currently the Title Sponsor of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, the leading T20 cricket tournament in the Caribbean islands.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Cricket continues to be one of the most popular sports in Sri Lanka and we are glad to extend our association with Sri Lanka cricket. Hero MotoCorp is a youthful brand and has been associated with a variety of sports for over two decades now. This partnership will further enhance Hero's brand entrenchment in Sri Lanka, which is an important global market for us. I look forward to yet another successful and exciting tournament ahead and wish all the teams the very best of luck."

Expressing excitement about the association, Jerome Lee Jayaratne, Chief Operating Officer, Sri Lanka Cricket, said,"Hero as a brand has carved its niche and legacy in the market. We are extremely glad to have them as the Title Sponsor and look forward to an enriching affiliation for both stakeholders."

Hero MotoCorp was one of the main sponsors of the recent Sri Lanka tours of the Australian, Windies and England cricket teams. Sri Lanka is a key global market for Hero MotoCorp and the company has been actively promoting sports in the country.