

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics issues UK industrial production and trade data. Industrial output is expected to fall 0.9 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to a 0.4 percent rise in November.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major opponents. While the pound rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 152.34 against the yen, 1.3105 against the franc, 0.8792 against the euro and 1.3951 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX