The Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Friday 16 March 2018 at 15.00 CET at the company address, Klausdalsbrovej 601, 2750 Ballerup.



The agenda:



1) Report by the Supervisory Board on business activities in 2017



2) Approval of audited Annual Report for 2017



3) Resolution on appropriation of profits according to the adopted Annual Report



4) Resolution to grant discharge to the Supervisory Board and Executive Management



5) Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2018



6) Proposals from the Supervisory Board:



a) Proposal for renewal, increase and extension of authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Articles 8 and 9 of the Articles of Association



b) The Supervisory Board's proposal for authorisation for buying own shares



c) Proposal for adjustment of Remuneration Policy with guidelines for incentive pay



d) Proposal for amendment of Article 19 of the Articles of Association on election period and composition of the Supervisory Board



7) Election of members to the Supervisory Board



8) Appointment of auditor



9) Authorisation to the chair



10) Miscellaneous



For further details, see attached notice of the AGM.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=662965