Orkuveita Reykjavíkur, 2018-02-09 10:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur issued new bonds in two of its categories, OR090546 and OR090524 for a total nominal amount of ISK 400m each. The additional issuance is done so OR can meet its bond lending obligations under the market making agreement entered into on 1 February cf. announcement from Orkuveita Reykjavíkur.