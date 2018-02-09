Moody's Analytics has earned the "Highly Commended" distinction in the annual Financial Innovation Awards. Our Customer Service team earned this recognition in the Service Team of the Year category, which honors teams that innovate to provide exceptional customer service and benefit their organizations.

"We're honored for our Customer Service team to be recognized in the Financial Innovation Awards," said Sheena Sweeney, Managing Director at Moody's Analytics. "We invest in our Customer Service personnel to help them gain skills and develop their careers. The team is talented, motivated, and committed to going above and beyond for our clients."

Our Customer Service team has redefined its mission and strategic direction as part of Project D.R.I.V.E., which started in 2015. The goal of this global initiative reflects our vision, which is to consistently advance the delivery of superior client service through innovations in technology and our dedicated and talented workforce. The impact Project D.R.I.V.E. has made on the team is reflected in this recent recognition and in our wins at the last two annual Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service.

The Moody's Analytics Customer Service team has staff in 14 locations including London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, and San Francisco.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research, and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moody's Investors Service, Moody's Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 11,700 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.

