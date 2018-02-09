

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were modestly lower on Friday, with worries over rising bond yields and budget disputes in Washington keeping investors nervous.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 12 points or 0.24 percent at 5,139 in opening deals after losing 2 percent on Thursday.



Shares of L'Oreal advanced 0.7 percent after strong demand in Asia helped the cosmetics giant to boost its fourth-quarter sales.



Asset manager Amundi tumbled 5.6 percent after it set out a new growth target for the 2018-2020 period.



In economic releases, France's industrial production expanded more than expected in December, reversing a drop in November, the statistical office Insee said.



Industrial production grew 0.5 percent month-on-month in the month, in contrast to a 0.3 percent fall in November. Output was expected to grow 0.1 percent.



