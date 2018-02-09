Annual growth of 28% on 2016's performance points to promising future as Turkey's 1.79 GW saw the nation overtake Germany as Europe's most dynamic solar market. Former shining star the U.K. slinks away from top table after shrinking 54%.European solar body SolarPower Europe has estimated that the continent installed 8.61 GW of new PV capacity in 2017 - a 28% increase on the previous year. Leading the charge in 2017 was Turkey, which installed 1.79 GW of new capacity over the 12 months of the year, with 1.17 GW of that coming in December as developers rushed to beat the 25% FIT reduction that ...

