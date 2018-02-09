Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 09-Feb-2018 / 09:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 9 February 2018 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the Group has committed to a EUR11.25 million whole loan facility to finance a 127 bed purpose built student development scheme in central Dublin. The Dublin student market suffers from a severe structural undersupply of purpose built student accommodation, and the borrower's aim is to deliver high quality schemes in strong locations across Ireland in order to address this shortage. The initial facility advance was made on 8 February 2018, with remaining development costs for the scheme to be funded by the whole loan proceeds until expected practical completion in summer 2018. The facility has a term of two years, and the Group expects to earn a strong risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. For further information, please contact: Duncan MacPherson - Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Robert Peel - Fidante Capital - 020 7832 0900 Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5194 End of Announcement EQS News Service 653031 09-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=653031&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

