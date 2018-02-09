sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,037 Euro		+0,004
+13,33 %
WKN: AB1000 ISIN: GB00B128C026 Ticker-Symbol: AB1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,038
0,039
14:37
0,037
0,042
14:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC
AIR BERLIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR BERLIN PLC0,037+13,33 %
IBIDEN CO LTD13,01+6,38 %
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC28,16-2,05 %