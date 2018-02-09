

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares drifted lower on Friday, although a rebound in U.S. stock futures helped to limit overall losses to some extent.



While Asian stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure after carnage on Wall Street overnight, losses across Europe remained limited.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 26 points or 0.37 percent at 7,144, dropping for the eighth time in nine sessions.



TalkTalk Telecom tumbled 2.5 percent, a day after warning on profits and slashing dividend.



Tullow Oil slid half a percent and BP Plc dropped 1 percent as oil prices fell for a sixth straight session on reports that Iran plans to boost production.



Property development and investment firm British Land rose half a percent after it acquired the Woolwich Estate, covering 4.9 acres in south east London for a headline price of 103 million pounds.



Tesco gained over 1 percent after an U.S. activist investor said Booker Group should get a better offer from the grocery and general merchandise retailer. Booker shares also advanced 1 percent.



