The PV plant will be the nation's largest once complete, and will be implemented under the International Finance Corporation's Scaling Solar program.India-headquartered solar EPC company Sterling and Wilson is to build a 54.3 MW solar PV plant in Zambia under the International Finance Corporation's (IFC) Scaling Solar program. The project will be the first utility-scale solar farm in Zambia, and the first under the Scaling Solar program to be built exclusively for grid connection. The developer being the project is French renewables firm Neoen, which will act as Independent Power Producer (IPP) ...

