Infinity Energy S.A. - Update - Intention to seek listing on Standard List

Infinity Energy S.A.

("Infinity" or the "Company")

Update - Intention to seek a listing on the Standard List

As announced on 2 February 2018, the Company intends to commence the process of applying for a Standard Listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The board would like to clarify to shareholders that as part of this admission process, the intention of the Board is to complete a transaction as part of a simultaneous listing. Indeed, the Company is in advanced discussions to acquire a stake in a company which holds several on-shore oil and gas exploration licences in the United Kingdom.

Shareholders should note that Admission to the Official List and trading on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities is subject to the approval of the UK Listing Authority and the Exchange. Shareholders should be aware that there can be no certainty that the Company will be able to successfully list on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange.Furthermore, the acquisition of the stake mentioned above will be subject to Admission.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

In the meantime, the Company's shares will continue to be admitted to trading on AIM. However, as the Company is an AIM Rule 15 cash shell, the Company will have to make an acquisition or acquisitions which constitute a reverse takeover under Rule 14 of the AIM Rules by 12 April 2018, otherwise the admission of the Company's shares to trading on AIM will be cancelled.

