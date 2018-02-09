AIM-listed contracts-for-difference provider Plus500 said on Friday that its subsidiary in Singapore has been granted a commodity broker's licence by International Enterprise Singapore. The license, which is effective immediately and valid for a year, will supplement the Capital Markets Services Licence granted to Plus500SG by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in December, allowing the business to offer its customers a more diversified range of financial instruments. Chief executive Asaf ...

