Daily Mirror publisher Trinity Mirror has agreed to acquire a portfolio of newspaper and magazine titles from Northern & Shell, including the Daily Express, Daily Star and OK! magazine for a total of £200m, including payments to pension schemes. FTSE-listed Trinity Mirror and N&S owner Richard Desmond have agreed a total purchase price of £126.7m, with £47.7m of cash up front, £59m to be paid between 2020 and 2023, and the balance of £20m issued in new shares. Trinity will also make a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...