

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $30.98 million, or $0.47 per share. This was up from $12.13 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 44.3% to $728.99 million. This was up from $505.34 million last year.



Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $30.98 Mln. vs. $12.13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 155.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 161.1% -Revenue (Q4): $728.99 Mln vs. $505.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 44.3%



