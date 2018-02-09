Global Chest Drainage Unit Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow to Reach a Revenue $500+ Million

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global chest drainage unit market to grow at a revenue of more than USD 500 million during the period 2018-2022.
Global Chest Drainage Unit Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising number of promotional activities. The beneficial nature of chest drainage units has led vendors to promote their products widely to make sure the information about its features and advantages reach their end-users. This has resulted in many vendors looking for substitute models such as social media to promote their products and gain popularity in the market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Breathing issues mainly occur due to changes in the air pressure near lungs and the respiratory diseases affect the organs of the respiratory system such as the pharynx, larynx, trachea, lungs, and bronchi. The chest drainage units are increasingly used for people with respiratory system diseases as they offer help to restore normal pressure around the lungs. Asthma and COPD are the most common respiratory diseases due to their high occurrences across the globe.
Key vendors
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Getinge
- Medtronic
- Merit Medical Systems
- Teleflex
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Traditional drains
- Mobile drains
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of small-bore chest drains
- Growing number of promotional activities
- High growth potential in emerging markets
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Other prominent vendors
