Global Chest Drainage Unit Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow to Reach a Revenue $500+ Million

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Chest Drainage Unit Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chest drainage unit market to grow at a revenue of more than USD 500 million during the period 2018-2022.

Global Chest Drainage Unit Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising number of promotional activities. The beneficial nature of chest drainage units has led vendors to promote their products widely to make sure the information about its features and advantages reach their end-users. This has resulted in many vendors looking for substitute models such as social media to promote their products and gain popularity in the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Breathing issues mainly occur due to changes in the air pressure near lungs and the respiratory diseases affect the organs of the respiratory system such as the pharynx, larynx, trachea, lungs, and bronchi. The chest drainage units are increasingly used for people with respiratory system diseases as they offer help to restore normal pressure around the lungs. Asthma and COPD are the most common respiratory diseases due to their high occurrences across the globe.

Key vendors

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Getinge

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Teleflex

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Traditional drains

Mobile drains

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of small-bore chest drains

Growing number of promotional activities

High growth potential in emerging markets

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Other prominent vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6czh8k/global_chest?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

