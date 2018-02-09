Connected Car Market Worth 219.21 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, February 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Connected Car Market by Service (Connected Services, Safety & Security, and Autonomous Driving), Form (Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated), Network (DSRC, and Cellular), End Market, Transponder, Hardware, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 72.89 Billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 219.21 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Increase in industry compliance norms and government mandates supporting connected technology in passenger cars, and increase in demand for safer, more efficient, and convenient driving experience through connected services are the key drivers for the Connected Car Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for connected cars during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for connected cars from 2017 to 2025. The market growth in the region can be attributed to various factors, such as increasing connected car devices in passenger cars, and increase in digital services such as cybersecurity and updates. Furthermore, strategic alliances between automotive and non-automotive companies, exceptional communication infrastructure, and government regulations for vehicle data security are expected to fuel the demand for connected cars.

Connected services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The new vehicle safety norms are encouraging automakers to secure vehicle data from remote hacking and malfunctioning, which in turn is increasing the demand for connected cars. On the other hand, customers are demanding more convenient features, such as navigation, remote diagnostic, multimedia media streaming, and auto pilot, as a standard in every vehicle.

ECU for connected cars is expected to be the largest segment by hardware from 2017 to 2025

The ECU segment is expected to hold the largest share in the hardware segment of the Connected Car Market. The segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The growth of connected car ECU is driven by the increasing generation of data by various sensors and other hardware components. The consolidation of multiple ECUs into a single entity is going to be the major challenge for connected car ECU segment globally.

The Connected Car Market is dominated by a few globally established players, such as Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Delphi (UK), Denso (Japan), and Harman (US).

