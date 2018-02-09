Dutch PV plant "Zonnepark Lange Runde" was officially inaugurated this week. Belectric built the 14 MW plant after having been awarded the EPC contract from Statkraft, alongside the municipality of Emmen.Belectric has entered the Dutch solar market having built a 14 MW solar plant in the Dutch province of Drenthe. The German EPC has also been appointed as a service provider for the O&M of the PV plant, and will provide remote power plant monitoring, regular inspections, and on-site support in the event of any faults. Belectric now has a 13 GW portfolio of installed utility scale PV solar plants ...

