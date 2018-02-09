City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 08-February-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 191.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 192.04p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 08-February-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.27p

INCLUDING current year revenue 75.76p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP27.73m

Borrowing Level: 20%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528