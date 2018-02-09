Today at 11:00 pm, Government Debt Management did buy back Treasury Bonds in the series RIKH 18 1009. The auction was structured as a multiple-price auction, i.e. accepted bids were according to the price submitted.



The main results of the buyback were:



RIKH 18 1009:



Number of bids in this series were 2, amounting to 10,200 m.kr. nominal value.



2 bids were accepted for 10,200 m.kr. nominal value.



Price allocated from 99.980 to 99.990