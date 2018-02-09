

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production growth eased markedly at the end of the year, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, much weaker than the 2.0 percent increase in November. The measure has been rising since October 2016.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 6.3 percent annually in December, while mining and quarrying production contracted by 8.8 percent and electricity production registered a sharp decline of 13.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent from November, when it increased by 0.7 percent.



