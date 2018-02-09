

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands (NWL) confirmed the company has received notice from Starboard Value and Opportunity Master Fund Ltd. of its intention to nominate 10 candidates to stand for election to the Newell Brands Board. The company said its shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.



Newell's Board and its Nominating/Governance Committee intend to review any validly submitted proposed director nominees in accordance with the company's restated certificate of incorporation, by-laws and corporate governance guidelines.



