Getty Images and Google Announce a New Partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communication, and Google today announced an agreement that includes a multi-year global licensing partnership, enabling Google to use Getty Images' content within its various products and services.

"This agreement between Getty Images and Google sets the stage for a very productive, collaborative relationship between our companies," said Dawn Airey, CEO, Getty Images. "We will licence our market leading content to Google, working closely with them to improve attribution of our contributors' work and thereby growing the ecosystem."

"We're excited to have signed this licence agreement with Getty Images, and we'll be using their images across many of our products and services, starting immediately," said Cathy Edwards, Engineering Director at Google.

Dawn Airey added, "With this landmark achievement, we can move forward with a strong partner to deliver innovative ways to access creative and editorial content online. It also advances our mission to move the world with images."

About Getty Images:

Getty Images has long been the undisputed world leader in visual communication, with customers in nearly every country in the world. With its advanced search and image recognition technology Getty images has established itself as a pioneer in its field, making it the first choice of creative and media professionals alike. In the world of imagery innovation is key, and Getty Images award winning photographers and content creators are committed to producing inspiring and radical work, which is seen every day in the world's most wide reaching and influential publications. Getty Images works with over 200,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world's deepest digital archive of historic photography.

Visit Getty images at www.gettyimages.comto learn more about how the company is revolutionizing the role of images in communications of business, and enabling ground breaking and creative ideas to become a reality. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit Stories & Trends. Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Tumblr, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save and share the world's best imagery.

