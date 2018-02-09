GKN PLC - Statement re offer timetable and CFIUS

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

9 February 2018

GKN plc ("GKN')

Statement regarding offer timetable and CFIUS

Summary:

GKN is making the following announcement to ensure that its shareholders understand the implications of a technical timetable consideration

GKN continues to believe that the offer made by Melrose Industries PLC ("Melrose') is derisory and that GKN has a far better strategy and detailed operating plan, informed by real industry expertise, to deliver shareholder value

GKN believes that the CFIUS process is likely to take substantially longer than the City Code offer timetable, based on specialist US legal advice

GKN firmly believes that shareholders should be allowed to make a fully informed decision and not be placed in a position where they have to form a final view on the offer while there remains uncertainty about the timetable and the outcome of a matter as material as the CFIUS process

In order to avoid this possibility, the Board of GKN is prepared to consider granting an extension to the City Code timetable to enable the CFIUS process to have concluded before shareholders are required to form a final view on the Melrose offer

Details of announcement

The Board of GKN has been in discussions with the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Panel') in relation to the potential implications for the offer timetable of the "Defence and Ministerial Conditions' (which include CFIUS approval) contained in Melrose's offer document. The Board wishes to make clear its position in light of the withdrawal of certain guidance previously provided to Melrose by the Panel.

Melrose posted its offer document (the "Offer Document') to the shareholders of GKN on 1 February 2018, the first allowable date under the City Code timetable.

The Offer Document contains details of the "Defence and Ministerial Conditions' which include the approval of the Offer or confirmation of non-applicability by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS Approval').

In the Offer Document (paragraph 9 of Part 1), Melrose made the following statements:

"At the time of the Announcement the Panel Executive informed Melrose that if Day 60 was not extended under Rule 31.6 of the City Code and if the Defence and Ministerial Conditions are not satisfied within 21 days of Day 60 it would be minded to give its permission to the extension of the 21 day period in Rule 31.7 of the City Code to provide further time for any outstanding Defence and Ministerial Condition to be satisfied. This was predicated on Melrose taking the full 28 days allowed under the rules of the City Code to post this Offer Document. As this Offer Document has been published on an expedited basis, the Panel Executive has withdrawn the guidance communicated to Melrose at the time of the Announcement. Since the Announcement, Melrose's contact with the relevant agencies has been positive and consequently Melrose continues to believe that it will be able to obtain the relevant clearances within the parameters permitted by the City Code timetable and remains committed to completing the Acquisition as soon as possible.'

"In the event that Day 60 is extended by the Panel under Rule 31.6 of the City Code, which could require the consent of GKN, then Eligible GKN Shareholders who have previously accepted the Offer will be able to withdraw their acceptances from [the] date that is 21 days after the First Closing Date (i.e. from 30 March 2018).'

"The Panel Executive has informed Melrose that any request for an extension under Rule 31.7 of the City Code would need to be considered in light of the circumstances prevailing at the time.'

Accordingly, there can be no certainty that Melrose would, if it became relevant, obtain any extension to the 21 day period referred to in Rule 31.7 of the City Code nor as to the duration of any such extension. In addition, Rule 31.7 of the City Code states that the Panel Executive's consent to an extension to the 21 day timetable after Day 60 will normally only be granted if, inter alia, it has not been possible to obtain an extension under Rule 31.6.

Having taken advice from a leading CFIUS law firm, GKN does not agree with Melrose's assertion that it will be able to obtain CFIUS Approval within the parameters permitted by the City Code timetable. Instead, GKN believes that the likely time period for Melrose to obtain CFIUS Approval, including CFIUS pre-notification and statutory timelines once the CFIUS notice has been formally accepted by CFIUS, will be substantially longer than the City Code offer timetable. The advice provided to GKN reflects (i) the significance to US national security of certain of the defence programmes in which GKN participates, (ii) the hostile nature of the Offer and (iii) recent experience.

If Melrose does not obtain CFIUS Approval within the City Code timetable and no extension under Rule 31.7 is given, either the Offer will lapse or Melrose will be required to waive the CFIUS Approval. In the latter case, should GKN shareholders have accepted a substantially all share offer, there would be no certainty as to the outcome of the CFIUS Approval process, or as to the financial implications of any conditions that CFIUS might impose to obtain that approval.

Given the importance of GKN's defence businesses, the Board is firmly of the view that it would not be in shareholders' interests for there to be uncertainty about the CFIUS Approval, its timing or any conditions which might be attached to it as the offer timetable draws to a close. The Board of GKN has therefore informed the Panel that it would be willing to consider granting an extension or extensions to the City Code offer timetable, if requested by Melrose and as is permitted under Rule 31.6 (a) (ii) of the City Code. The specific duration of this extension or extensions would need to be agreed between GKN, Melrose and the Panel Executive in due course.

The Board of GKN considers Melrose's offer to be entirely opportunistic and that the terms fundamentally undervalue GKN and its prospects. The Board intends to demonstrate over the coming weeks why its vision for the future of GKN, which is informed by real industry expertise, offers greater value and certainty than Melrose's offer. The Board unanimously recommends that GKN shareholders reject Melrose's offer and take no action.

