Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: T. Rowe Price's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 18.3%; Non-GAAP EPS Surged 25.6%

Stock Monitor: Apollo Investment Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TROW. T. Rowe Price reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 30, 2018. The financial services firm outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company T. Rowe Price Group. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AINV

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, T. Rowe Price most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TROW

Earnings Highlights and Summary

T. Rowe Price reported its fourth quarter of 2017 net revenues of $1.29 billion, up 18.3% compared to Q4 2016 net revenues of $1.09 billion. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.27 billion.

For full year (FY) 2017, T. Rowe Price reported net revenues of $4.79 billion compared to $4.22 billion in FY16.

For Q4 2017, T. Rowe Price reported operating expenses of $755.1 million compared to $527.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's Q4 2016 operating expenses were reduced by the recognition of the $100 million insurance recovery related to the Dell appraisal rights matter.

During Q4 2017, T. Rowe Price's compensation and related costs were $446.3 million, reflecting an increase of 17.0% over costs of $381.6 million in Q4 2016, primarily attributed to additional headcount, an increase in the interim accrual of the annual bonus to reward strong performance, and higher benefits.

For Q4 2017, T. Rowe Price's advertising and promotion costs were $33.8 million, representing an increase of 24.3% over Q4 2016 advertising and promotion costs of $27.2 million. The firm's occupancy and facility costs together with depreciation expense were $90.4 million in the reported quarter, up 14.9% on a y-o-y basis, attributed to added costs to update and enhance technology capabilities as well as expanded office facilities and new locations.

During Q4 2017, T. Rowe Price's net operating income was $531.0 million compared to $563.3 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter net non-operating income was $102.0 million, representing an increase of $89.8 million, or 736.1% on a y-o-y basis.

T. Rowe Price's income tax provision totaled $246.4 million for Q4 2017 compared to $208.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter income tax provision included a non-recurring charge of $71.1 million to reflect the estimated effect of the US tax law changes enacted on December 22, 2017.

T. Rowe Price reported Q4 2017 net income of $347.1 million and diluted earnings per common share of $1.37. For Q4 2016, the Company's net income was $379.8 million and diluted earnings per common share was $1.50. On a non-GAAP basis, T. Rowe Price's earnings for the reported quarter were $1.52 per diluted share compared to $1.21 in the year earlier same quarter, ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $1.45 per share.

For FY17, T. Rowe Price posted net income of $1.50 billion, or $5.97 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.22 billion, or $4.75 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's earnings were $5.43 per diluted share compared to $4.49 in FY16.

Financial Results

During Q4 2017, Investment advisory revenues earned from the T. Rowe Price US mutual funds were $817.9 million, reflecting an increase of 16.7% on a y-o-y basis. Average assets under management (AUM) in these funds increased 17.1% on a y-o-y basis to $600.6 billion.

T. Rowe Price's Investment advisory revenues earned in Q4 2017 from other investment products surged 27.1% on a y-o-y basis to $338.1 million. Average AUM for these products increased 27.5% to $375.8 billion.

Assets Under Management

T. Rowe Price's AUM increased $43.2 billion in Q4 2017 to $991.1 billion at December 31, 2017. The firm's net cash inflows were $3.7 billion in the reported quarter, inclusive of $4.2 billion of client transfers from the T. Rowe Price US mutual funds to other investment products. T. Rowe Price's net cash flows into the firm's target date retirement products were $.7 billion in Q4 2017 and $7.1 billion in FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, T. Rowe Price's stock declined 4.25%, ending the trading session at $101.99.

Volume traded for the day: 3.05 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.56 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.78%; previous six-month period - up 22.61%; and past twelve-month period - up 50.94%

After yesterday's close, T. Rowe Price's market cap was at $25.22 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.08.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.24%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors