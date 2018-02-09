Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Southern Copper Raised its Dividend by 20%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 12, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 09, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Southern Copper Corp. (NYSE: SCCO) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 09, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on SCCO:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SCCO

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On January 25, 2018, Southern Copper announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, payable on February 27, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2018. The Company's recently declared dividend is 20% higher than the previous quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Southern Copper's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.50%, which is considerably higher than the average dividend yield of 2.33% for the Basic Materials sector.

Dividend Insight

Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.62 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Southern Copper is forecasted to report earnings of $2.51 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.20 per share.

Southern Copper's cash flow from operating activities was $1.98 billion in FY17, reflecting a 114.1% increase when compared to cash flow from operating activities of $923.1 million in FY16. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.00 billion compared to $546.0 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Earnings Announcement

On February 02, 2018, Southern Copper announced that its fourth quarter 2017 net sales surged 33.3% to $1.86 billion compared to net sales of $1.40 billion in Q4 2016, driven by higher sales volume of copper and zinc and better prices for copper, molybdenum, and zinc.

For Q4 2017, Southern Copper reported net loss of $287.5 million compared to net income of $171.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a one-time, non-cash income tax reform adjustment of $743.3 million as a result of the new US income tax legislation enacted in December 2017, that resulted in the cancellation of foreign tax credit carryforwards that were generated prior to the new legislation by taxes paid in Peru and Mexico, where the Company operates. Excluding this one-time adjustment, Southern Copper's Q4 2017 net income would have been $455.8 million, or 165.2% higher, on a y-o-y basis.

About Southern Copper Corp.

Southern Copper is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world and has the largest copper reserves of the industry. The Company is 88.9% owned by Grupo Mexico, a Mexican company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The remaining 11.1% ownership interest is held by the international investment community. Southern Copper operates mining units and metallurgical facilities in Mexico, Peru and conduct exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Peru.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Southern Copper's stock dropped 3.71%, ending the trading session at $45.47.

Volume traded for the day: 1.42 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 954.43 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 3.29%; previous six-month period - up 15.85%; and past twelve-month period - up 17.49%

After yesterday's close, Southern Copper's market cap was at $36.45 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.58.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.64%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Copper industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors