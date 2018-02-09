Summit Therapeutics plc
('Summit', or the 'Company')
SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
Oxford, UK, 9 February 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for rare diseases and infectious diseases, announces that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City, US.
* BIO CEO & Investor Conference - 12 February 2018, presentation at 3:15pm EST * SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 4(th) Annual Orphan Drug Day - 13 February 2018
A live audio webcast of the BIO CEO presentation will be available through the Investors section on the Company's website, www.summitplc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available from the same location soon after the live presentation. For the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Orphan Drug Day, the Company will participate in one on one meetings.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).
For more information, please contact:
Summit
Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951
Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Adviser)
Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson
N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer
Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500
Freddy Crossley / Duncan Monteith, Corporate Finance
Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking
MacDougall Biomedical Communications (US) Tel: +1 781 235 3060
Karen Sharma ksharma@macbiocom.com
Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / summit@consilium-comms.com
Jessica Hodgson / Philippa Gardner
-END-
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Summit Therapeutics plc via GlobeNewswire
A0DKWDBN40HZ0R6
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX