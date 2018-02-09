

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $294.1 million, or $1.51 per share. This was up from $243.5 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $1.17 billion. This was up from $0.94 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $294.1 Mln. vs. $243.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.8% -Revenue (Q4): $1.17 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.65 to $7.85



