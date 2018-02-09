Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - ArQule Signed License Agreement with Roivant Sciences to Develop Derazantinib In China

Stock Monitor: Regeneron Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the Collaboration

As per the terms of the partnership, Roivant subsidiary has been granted an exclusive license to develop and commercialize derazantinib in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Roivant made an upfront payment to ArQule of approximately $3 million along with an additional $2.5 million development milestone payment within the first year. The latter is also eligible for regulatory and commercial milestones and royalties on future sales of derazantinib in Greater China.

Roivant Intends to Pursue Development of Derazantinib in China for Treatment of iCCA

ArQule is currently conducting a registrational trial for derazantinib in the United States and Europe as a potential treatment for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a form of biliary tract cancer. The People's Republic of China has one of the world's highest incidences of iCCA, where it is the second most common form of liver cancer. Roivant intends to pursue the development of derazantinib in China for the treatment of iCCA while also pursuing further development in other tumor types with high rates of FGFR mutation.

ArQule Initiated Dosing in a Registrational Trial of Derazantinib for Treatment of iCCA

In November 2017, ArQule announced dosing of the initial patients in a registrational trial with its FGFR inhibitor, derazantinib in FGFR2 fusion driven second-line iCCA. The trial is planned to enroll up to 100 iCCA patients and provides an opportunity for a conditional approval as part of a fast-to-market strategy.

In June 2013, derazantinib demonstrated favorable clinical data in a biomarker-driven Phase-1/2 trial in iCCA targeting patients with FGFR2 fusions. The data show a robust response rate and prolonged duration of therapy for these patients well in excess of that reported for second-line chemotherapy. Both the FDA and EMA have granted ArQule orphan drug designation for this disease.

About Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

iCCA (bile duct cancer) is a rare and difficult to treat cancer that occurs in the small, tube-like bile ducts within the liver that carry bile to the gallbladder. Depending on the anatomic location, CCA is classified as intrahepatic (iCCA), perihilar (pCCA), and extrahepatic (eCCA). Current treatment is based on the patient's stage of the cancer when diagnosed and include resection, chemoradiation, and systemic chemotherapy.

About Derazantinib

Derazantinib (ARQ 087) is a potent, orally administered inhibitor of the FGFR family, a key driver of cell proliferation, differentiation, and migration. Derazantinib is designed to preferentially inhibit the FGFR family of kinases with demonstrated activity in FGFR2 genetic alterations, including fusions.

About ArQule, Inc.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, ArQule is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. The Company's mission is to discover, develop, and commercialize novel small molecule drugs in areas of high unmet need.

About Roivant Sciences

Established in 2014, Roivant Sciences is a global healthcare company focused on realizing the full value of promising biomedical research to improve the lives of patients. The Company's mission is to reduce the time and cost of developing new medicines for patients and to share those savings with the broader healthcare system. Roivant is based in Basel, Basel-Stadt.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, ArQule's stock slightly rose 0.61%, ending the trading session at $1.66.

Volume traded for the day: 88.62 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 62.75%; previous six-month period - up 66.00%; past twelve-month period - up 22.96%; and year-to-date - up 0.61%

After yesterday's close, ArQule's market cap was at $143.71 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

